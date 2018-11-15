A FORMER Great British Bake Off (GBBO) contestant will be judging at a coffee morning to raise awareness and funds for Myeloma UK.

The Great Malpas Bake Off will be on Saturday, November 17, from 10am, at Malpas Cricket Club, on Bettws Lane, Newport.

Everyone is welcome to attend on the day, and can bring store-bought cakes, or bake their own, with the home-made ones being judged by Newportonian GBBO runner up Jon Jenkins.

The winner will receive a cake made by the runner-up himself.

The day will also include a raffle, featuring some fantastic prizes, and an auction of a rugby ball, signed by the Welsh rugby team who recently beat Australia.

This unique coffee morning is in association with Malpas Cricket Club, Beth’s Bakes , Malpas United u14s FC and Mr Jenkins.

If anyone would like to sponsor Malpas United u14s football kit with the Myeloma UK logo please get in touch with Jamie Hart on: 07515 480479 or Facebook