A COMMUNITY arts organisation from the south east Wales valleys region were invited to the House of Commons as part of the First World War centenary celebrations.

Head4Arts attended the House of Commons event, hosted by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), to celebrate the contribution made by communities across the UK to mark the centenary since the end of the First World War.

At the event, which was attended by Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright MP, Head4Arts showcased the 'Who Do I Think I Was' project, which was delivered across the south east Wales valleys region in 2016.

Working in partnership with Gwent and Glamorgan Archives, the project enabled community groups from all ages and backgrounds to encounter primary resource material that helped them to imagine what their lives might have been like during the First World War.

The event also provided an opportunity for Head4Arts to discuss plans for 'Exhibition in a Box', the final project in their series of activities linked to the First World War Centenary.

This involves a military trunk filled with items for people to look at, each marked with an augmented reality code that, when scanned, shows an educational animation related to the object.

The project will be delivered across the boroughs of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil and Torfaen in early 2019.

Head4Arts was one of 12 organisations invited to attend the event, out of over 2,000 of those who received Heritage Lottery Funding over the First World War commemoration period.

Bethan Lewis, project officer for Head4Arts said: “Head4Arts was very proud to be invited to the event at the House of Commons and have the opportunity to showcase projects that have been delivered in the south east Wales valleys region on a national level.

“During its programme of activity linked to the centenary of the First World War, Head4Arts has encouraged hundreds of local people to find out more about the conflict and helped them to share the stories they have discovered with others.

“The creative responses produced by local communities have been thoughtful and inspiring.”