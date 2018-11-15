A new Indian buffet restaurant has opened for business at Friars Walk in Newport city centre.

Newport man Ashad Miah, backed by two local businessmen, has created up to 20 full and part-time jobs at the restaurant, which is called Tawa, named after an Indian cooking pan.

The new restaurant is in the unit in the Frairs Walk food court which previously housed Frankie and Benny’s.

Mr Miah said the restaurant would be bringing a new offering to the city centre, with traditional and modern Indian food served buffet style from 11am to 11pm.

He said the restaurant gives diners the opportunity to try dishes they may not have had the opportunity to taste before.

The new restaurant is a boost to the city centre shopping and leisure centre, which recently saw Gourmet Burger Kitchen closing its doors and Mission Burrito also closing.

Mr Miah said Tawa is bringing Indian cuisine to Friars Walk to give diners more choice.

He said: “There is Portugese food, Italian food, French food, and Mexican food all ready among the restaurants at Friars Walk and I always thought, where is the Indian restaurant. We don’t think we will be competition for the other restaurants, more like creating a food hub for the people of Newport.

The city centre is set to see a new hotel opening at nearby Chartists Tower and news that the tolls on the Severn crossings were being abolished on December 17 has also led to speculation that Newport will see an influx of people moving to the area from Bristol to take advantage of the cheaper housing.

Tawa will serve a selection of about 18 main dishes, with about seven side dishes and a large selection of starters and desserts.