TODAY marked the 121st birthday of a radical figure, who changed the face of the country.

One of 10 children, Aneurin Bevan was born on November 15, 1897 in a terraced house in Tredegar.

After becoming an MP, he went on to spearhead his greatest achievement in 1948 - the creation of the National Health Service (NHS).

And seventy years on it remains one of the most treasured services in the country.

To mark the anniversary of his birth, an artist, who goes by the name of Stewy, created a portrait in Bevan's home town.

The work sits on The Circle, the former home of the Tredegar Medical Aid Society the organisation which Bevan used as the blueprint for the NHS.

The artist said: "If Nye was here now he would still be fighting for the future of the NHS and our libraries, so this is such an appropriate location for the artwork."

Alun Taylor, who is from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust which is leading on the renovation of the building, said: "We are happy to work with a renowned artist to celebrate Tredegar and Wales’ greatest hero.

"This tribute will reach all generations and there can be no more fitting place for it, than on building where it all began. We will be renovating the building in the near future but you can be assured that Nye will always be at the heart of it’s future."

Cllr David Davies, who is the executive member for regeneration and economic development for Blaenau Gwent Council, said: "We are so proud of being the home of the National Health Service and this artwork adds to all the places to see and visit in Blaenau Gwent linked to Aneurin Bevan.

"We have received so many visitors in this the 70th anniversary year of the NHS and this is the finale of a wonderful year of celebrations."

Members of Tredegar Museum were the first out to see the finished artwork and local historian Phil Prosser added: "It's great. It captures him just right.

"I look forward to seeing Nye every day as I come to the museum.’

A limited run of 70 prints to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the NHS will raise funds for local charities and will be available from Tredegar Library from Friday.

The prints are A3 colour fine art digital prints on 350 gsm paper. Each print is signed and stamped by Stewy.