THERESA May's government was in turmoil today in the face of cabinet resignations and calls to quit over the new Brexit agreement.

The details of the withdrawal agreement between the UK and the European Union were revealed on Wednesday, and immediately came in for harsh criticism from both sides of the debate. Many have claimed the deal could result in the UK remaining subject to European trade rules despite having no say over them.

This morning Brexit secretary Dominic Raab quit the cabinet over the deal, and was followed by work and pensions secretary Esther McVey, and a number of other junior ministers.

Meanwhile prominent pro-Brexit campaigner Jacob Rees-Mogg announced he was spearheading a bid to oust the prime minister.

Under Conservative Party rules at least 48 MPs must back a vote of no confidence in the party leader for such a vote to be held.

Whether Mrs May would face such a vote was unclear as the Argus went to press.

And the prime minister was defiant when she spoke before the this yesterday evening, where she vowed to stay on to complete the Brexit process.

"Leadership is about taking the right decisions, not the easy ones," she said.

"As prime minister my job is to bring back a deal that delivers on the vote of the British people, that does that by ending free movement, ending free movement, ensuring we are not sending vast annual sums to the EU any longer, ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, but also protects jobs and protects people's livelihoods, protects our security, protects the union of the United Kingdom.

"I believe this is a deal which does deliver that, which is in the national interest and am I going to see this through? Yes."

But she acknowledged the agreement had involved "difficult and sometimes uncomfortable decisions".

"I understand fully that there are some who are unhappy with those compromises but this deal delivers what people voted for and it is in the national interest," she said. "We can only secure it if we unite behind the agreement reached in cabinet yesterday.

"If we do not move forward with that agreement nobody can know for sure the consequences that will follow.

"It will be to take a path of deep and grave uncertainty when the British people just want us to get on with it. They are looking to the Conservative Party to deliver."

Meanwhile, first minister Carwyn Jones and his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon have written to Mrs May calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the deal.

They said: "The UK Government's handling of the deal reached is symptomatic of the chaotic approach to the negotiations and the lack of any meaningful engagement with the devolved administrations."

They added: "We continue to make the point at every opportunity that the UK Government cannot agree the UK's position on the withdrawal agreement or the future relationship with the EU27 without the input of the devolved administrations.

"We are calling for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee to enable us to discuss the details of the withdrawal agreement and to input into the political declaration before this is finalised. Given the future relationship will cover a number of matters within our devolved competence and crucial matters that will impact on the citizens of Wales and Scotland, it is essential we are involved. A meeting next week must be a priority."

The agreement will be finalised at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Sunday, November 25.