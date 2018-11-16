A CHARITY evening being held next Thursday will support Wales Air Ambulance.

The Wales Air Ambulance Charity Evening will be on November 22, from 6pm, at the Castle Inn Usk, Tywn Square.

Entry to the event is free, with a selection of finger food and nibbles on offer for guests who work up an appetite.

Guests can also take part in a charitable raffle, with the chance to win a hamper worth more than £100, amongst other prizes.

Matt Dawkins, of the Castle Inn Usk, will give a chef demonstration, with the opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts from a Christmas stall, run by Gwyneth Morris.

Quinnel Candle Company will also be there on the evening, offering a range of their products, including their Blue Angel collection which features unique, nature-based aromas.

The evening will also feature an acoustic session by Mansel Davies,.

This charitable evening is in memory of Ashley Thomas, a 19-year-old from Usk who tragically died in a car accident in December 2017.

To find out more about Wales Air Ambulance, which covers the entire of Wales, visit their website, at: www.walesairambulance.com

You can find The Castle Inn Usk on Facebook, by searching: @CastleInnUsk