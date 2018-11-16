IF you are holding an event for Children in Need why not let us know?

The programme will be aired this evening and people from across Gwent will be holding fundraising activities to raise money for the charity.

So if you are planning on doing anything, send information and pictures to newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk or tag us in Twitter @southwalesargus

The charity has raised more than £900 million for disadvantaged children and young people across the country.

It take place tonight from 7.30pm to 10pm, before resuming after the news and running from 10.40pm until 2am.