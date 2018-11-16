CHRISTMAS is around the corner and National Trust have some amazing events for guests to travel back in time for a traditional Christmas.

Guests at Tredegar House can see the building, which is more than 300 years old, dressed in festive finery, brimming with merriment and music.

There are also rumours that Father Christmas will be flying over on his reindeer, meeting the naughty and nice guests.

The historic house will be hosting Yuletide Tours throughout December, but ahead of that they are inviting guests to help decorate the 17th century mansion.

Guests can get nostalgic, making pomanders and paper chains, plus lacing gifts. They can enjoy a traditional mulled wine, with a homemade mince pie, and – in keeping with tradition – hang a wish on the venue’s magical wish tree, plus enjoy a sing-a-long in the new parlour.

The Meat Larder will be made into a gift giving space, with guests encouraged to donate gifts, such as food or toiletries. These will be given to local food banks.

The Yuletide Tours will kick off on December 7, taking place each Friday from 6pm until 7.30pm and from 6.30pm until 8pm. with the final one on December 21.

This is a great opportunity for visitors to see the house adorned in Christmas finery, whilst learning more about the Morgan family’s festive traditions. Guests can also hear tales of Charles Morgan, who celebrated Christmas with a fortnight of festivities.

Guests can explore this historic landmark, checking out the rooms which hosted the celebrations, as well as the kitchens and servant rooms where staff worked hard.

Tickets for the Yuletide Tours are £12.50 and must be pre-booked.

You can book tickets through the website: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house or by phoning: 0844 249 1895.

If you’re unable to make the Yuletide Tours, but still wish to see the splendour of Christmas in this enormous, historic house, fret not. You can join one of the guided Christmas visits.

These mid-week visits will give guests the chance to enjoy the whimsical wonder of a Tredegar House Christmas at their own pace.

You can explore rooms individually, whilst sipping onhot chocolate and eating gingerbread. Plus, the visit will end in the Brewhouse Tearooms, where you can enjoy a baguette or slice of cake.

The Guided Christmas Visits are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from November 28 until December 21.

Tickets are £7.70 for adults, £3.50 for children, and discounted for members of the National Trust.

You can book tickets through the website: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house or by phoning: 0844 249 1895

As if that wasn’t enough, Father Christmas will be taking some time from his busy schedule to hear children’s Christmas wishes. He will be available at Tredegar House on Saturdays and Sundays, from November 24 until December 22.

The jolly fellow will be at the stables between 10.30am and 4pm, and it’s £4 per child, with pram parking available at the house entrance.

Wrapping up is recommended, with it also advised that visitors arrive slightly early to account for queueing time during busy periods.

Pre-booking for this is essential.

You can book tickets through the website: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house or by phoning: 0844 249 1895.