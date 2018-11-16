A CONTROLLING boyfriend who threatened his partner that his mother would put her “six feet under” has been jailed.

Darryl Davies had been on an all-day drinking session when he issued the warning to his now ex-girlfriend before attacking her, Newport Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Byron Broadstock said the 24-year-old defendant had an alcohol problem and would punch holes in the wall of their home in Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, when in a temper.

Davies pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage on May 15 and also to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Mr Broadstock told Judge Daniel Williams how the victim said the early stages of their relationship had been normal before the defendant had become “confrontational and intimidating”.

The prosecutor said Davies would regularly ask her for cash to buy alcohol as he did on the day of the offences when violence flared.

Mr Broadsotck said: “He was shouting at her and demanded money. He was poking her in the face and punched her in the leg.

“He said his mother would put her six feet under. He then smashed her phone and threw it at her.

“The defendant then cut some washing line and threatened to hang himself and then threatened to harm himself with a knife.”

The court heard that because of these latest convictions, Davies was in breach of a suspended jail sentence for battery.

Harry Baker, mitigating, said the defendant, now of Central Street, Caerphilly, was “emotionally immature”.

His barrister added that his client had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge Williams told Davies he would “fly into rages” and had made “vile threats” against his victim.

He added: “You caused her great anxiety through your selfish and boorish behaviour.”

The judge jailed him for a total sentence of eight months in prison and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge upon his release.

Davies was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.