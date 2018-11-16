ALDI has said it is still hopeful of opening a store in Pontypool after a decision on its planning application was delayed at the last minute.

Torfaen council's planning committee was due to decide on a revised application for a store near the Skewfields roundabout at a meeting on Tuesday.

But the meeting heard information from Aldi about a flooding assessment was submitted on Tuesday afternoon, leaving planning officers with no choice but to defer the application.

Ahead of the meeting, planning officers had recommended the application be refused over concerns the store could hit Pontypool town centre and threaten the future of a nearby business.

A potential flooding issue was also raised in the recommendation for refusal.

But Aldi’s property director for South Wales, Rob Jones, said the supermarket chain is still hopeful its application can be successful.

Mr Jones said: "We are working hard to address the officer’s reasons for refusal, and progress the planning application, with the hope of receiving a positive decision at committee.

"If permission is not granted, there is nowhere else for Aldi to locate in the town.

"The council’s own Local Development Plan identifies need to provide over 1,170sqm of new convenience goods floorspace in Pontypool before 2021, and the Aldi proposal is the only opportunity to address this need."

The supermarket had plans for the site thrown out last December but a new application submitted in the summer has attempted to rebuff concerns.

In its application, Aldi says there is a need for a new supermarket in Pontypool and that the development will create up to 40 jobs.

Pontypool Community Council has given its backing to the plans, while 40 letters of support and seven of objection have been lodged.

The supermarket says it is working with the council and the Canal and Rivers Trust in the hope of having the application considered at a meeting in December.

Mr Jones added: "When the previous planning permission was refused in December 2017, we were inundated with emails and calls from local people who were disappointed with the news and keen to ensure Aldi don’t give up.

"We hope to have the opportunity to open a store at Skewfields, but our fate will be determined by local councillors."