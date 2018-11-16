A new cafe restaurant is on the cards for Newport city centre in what is seen as a latest encouraging sign of revival in the city centre

The Kettle Cafe has posted its plans to open in Westgate Square in part of the former historic Westgate Hotel outside which the Chartists faced Government troops.

Kettle Cafe has posted information in the windows of what was previously home to a national cafe chain, announcing its plans and inviting applications for various new positions at the business.

Kettle Cafe says it will ‘offer offer a tantalising menu choice to suit your requirements'.

The business' website states: “Start your day with our breakfast rolls, porridge pots and fruits, paired with our speciality coffee or tea. We have also got you covered for lunch and dinner with sandwiches, wraps, baguettes, panini and salads. You can even choose your desired filling.

“Of course, we have not forgotten about your sweet tooth! We have freshly baked pastries, muffins, cookies as well as heavenly surprises waiting for you. Take your pick from our wide selection of delicious food and drinks. For more information about our offerings, don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Robin Hall, on the board of Newport Now Business Improvement District and managing director of Kymin Financial Planners, which has its headquarters at Bridge Street, Newport, said the move is encouraging.

Robin, who walks into the centre for lunch, said: “Every new business which opens in the city centre is another positive for Newport. I’ll certainly be giving the Kettle Cafe a try when it’s open.”