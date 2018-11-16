GWENT Police officers and Natural Resources Wales wildlife agents came together to focus on rural crime in a national day of action.

On the evening of Thursday November, 8, patrols were carried out on the A465 corridor in the north of Monmouthshire right through to Devauden and Wentwood in the south.

Vehicles were stopped and checked; with the aim of disrupting travelling criminals who prey on isolated rural properties such as farms.

A large percentage of those stopped were in fact local farmers and residents, all of whom were encouraged and reassured by the proactive action.

Although no arrests were made during the operation, knowledge was gathered to contribute and build on intelligence of those using the rural road networks. A pair of bolt croppers were located hidden in the forest line, which officers suspect were going to be used to commit crime. They have now been removed and enquiries are on-going.

Officers also offered further visibility and reassurance to local communities at risk, as well as addressing issues around hidden harm and vulnerability to ensure they can best protect themselves, their homes and livelihood.

Heading up the action was Natural Resources Wales Liaison Officer, Gwent Police Constable Matthew Andrews, who said: "We know that rural crime can have a devastating impact on its victims as it can often affect their source of income, especially for those working in agriculture. The focus of this recent action is to disrupt organised crime groups who travel and operate in isolated areas. I hope this recent action offers reassurance to our rural communities and shows our commitment to tackling and preventing future crimes."

Anyone with concerns regarding criminal activity should call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.