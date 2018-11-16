THIS week marked the third anniversary of the opening of Friars Walk.

We looked back at the history of the planning and development of the multi-million-pound shopping centre, and how it had fared since it opened in November 2015.

Figures show it will have attracted 30 million visitors by the end of this year, and Cllr Matthew Evans, who was Newport Council leader when the project was signed off, claimed "the city centre would have died" without it.

Here's what readers said in the comments section on the Argus website.

Newport High Street was knackered the moment Newport Council greenlit Spytty Retail Park and later on, the others.

Those blaming free parking are over simplifying it, those blaming the death of brick and mortar retail stores are missing the point. These things could have been tackled, it was building three massive out-of-town retail parks that killed the town centre.

There is still a huge appetite for traditional retail in Newport, you only need to look at the continued growth and development of Spytty, the roads can't cope with the traffic most weekends such is the demand.

Newport Council didn't appreciate the dangers 20+ years ago when they allowed these retail parks to spring up and now it's too late. You can go to Spytty, park for free, enjoy shopping at a huge breadth of retailers including quite high status brand retailers, choose from a wide variety of eateries and everything is a five minute walk away.

Friars Walk was a brave step by the council, and a good one in my opinion, I love it and eat out with work colleagues a few times a month, I really like Drago especially. However, there is no incentive for those massive outlets at Spytty to relocate to the town centre and therein lies the problem, Newport is competing with itself.

Random Poster

Too many out of town developments in Newport. That's what killed Newport.

Before it just used to be furniture, carpet shops and DIY out of town. Now it's normal shopping too.

The bottom of town is being redeveloped. These shops could have gone all the way down town using stores already there.

That way people would have stayed shopping in Newport.

Currently we have five main shopping areas within Newport. Cwmbran out of town is walking distance

juicy.lucy

It probably did save Newport as a destination for shopping, at least for the time being.

The food court has made a massive difference, before then where would you go for a meal in the centre of town (apart from Gemelli's and Duchy's?).

Great to have a cinema back in town too.

I also think it's encouraged the likes of the Pod and Sixteen Brasserie to open over the bridge which is also cool, and the hotel plans in town sound promising.

However, the high street across the UK is dying and i expect to see more empty units in Friars Walk in the years to come. How long will Debenhams last? And Prezzo are struggling too.

mcnulty38

Saved or offered life-support?

And where do they get these figures from? Thirty million visitors? Come on, if that were true every major retailer in the country would be scrapping for a piece of Newport.

Future Shock

It's a start, so much more could be done to make it that bit more appealing. Re-develop the entire riverfront area along the lines of the South Bank in London.

Make Newport a place to go for a good time, it has the transport links in place already. It just needs the drive and willpower to make it succeed.

Monslad

People may moan about Friars Walk, but it is the only decent development in Newport.

It can't be blamed for the general run down in retailing, which is happening countrywide.

Cymru Am Beth

I preferred it before the revamp development, at least the place had an identity back then.

Now it's terrible, and when Debenhams pulls out it will be all over.

There is hope though, the Pill area has much potential to be the new centre of Newport... but not if the same donut planners are involved.

And yes Cwmbran has free parking, yes, yes, yes, you've heard it before. But, for those who've been targeted and ripped off by unscrupulous and extortionate parking cowboys, it's a real plus.

Clash2

"I think had Friars Walk not have happened the city centre would have died."

Wake up, the city centre has died! All that's left is a relatively ugly and irrelevant Friars Walk that is still not fully let years later. The whole idea was stupid and it will be worse than John Frost Square within three years.

Should have built housing and rejuvenated the existing retail stock.

Sparebulb

Newport is 15 minutes from Cardiff, 30 minutes from Bristol. Friars Walk is merely resuscitation, not a solution.

PG Green

Friars Walk, the shortcut to the bus station.

Morrisseys mate