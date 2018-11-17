A COMMUNITY has been left reeling after a library was fire-bombed.

Vandals targeted Ringland Library, in Newport, smashing windows and throwing items which were on fire into the building.

Damage was caused to the inside and outside of the building leaving residents furious.

Alan Pryce, who lives in Hendre Farm Drive, said: “It is the talk of the streets.

“I am disgusted that our library has been hit again by vandals.

“This is not the first time – and I doubt it will be the last.

“They need to be found and told off. The library’s windows have been smashed and part of the carpet burnt.”

Eighty-year-old Shaun Howells said the library “could have burnt down”.

“Who ever did this is a complete idiot,” said the Cot Farm Circle resident.

“They could have caused the whole library to go up in flames. I am surprised it did not burn down.

“How did they know that someone was not in there? It could have killed someone.”

He added: “I am furious.”

Library user Ann Jones said she is “upset” over what has happened.

“Why would anyone want to hit our library,” she said.

“I used to work in a corner shop and we had similar problems.

“I just do not understand why anyone would want to destroy something that is loved by the community.

“If it gets destroyed that is it. I cannot see another one being built.”

She added: “Lots of people have contacted Gwent Police to tell them what has happened.

“All we can hope for now is that who ever has done this gets caught quickly.”

A spokesman from Gwent Police said that officers are appealing for information.

He said: “At approximately 8.30am on Monday, November 12, we received reports of criminal damage and arson to Ringland Library, Ringland Circle, Newport. The incident is believed to have happened at some point the previous evening.

“Offenders smashed windows with a tree branch, before throwing burning items inside, causing a fire to an area of carpet. The fire was out when police attended.”

He added: “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 75 of 12/11/18.”

Newport City Council was contacted for comment.