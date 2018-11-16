THE future of Brexit and Theresa May's tenure as prime minister is hanging in the balance following a spate of cabinet resignations and calls to quit.

The prime minister came under pressure after the release of the withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU - with Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, as well as a number of other junior ministers, quitting the cabinet over the terms of the deal. Although Mrs May vowed to stay the course, she may face a vote of confidence next week after a number of Conservative MPs called for her to quit.

Meanwhile, first minister Carwyn Jones is due to meet the prime minister within the next few days to discuss the situation.

Speaking at a committee meeting in the Assembly on Friday morning the outgoing first minister said: "Bluntly, I don't know who I'll be meeting at this rate.

"It is the most unpredictable time in Parliament. Who knows what the government will look like next week. I do think it will be a Conservative Government, though."

On the prospect of a second referendum, he said: "If the outcome of the next few day's proceedings is simply a change of prime minister, that would not to my mind be sufficient, and then there would have to be a second referendum.

"How do resolve a situation where politicians can't agree but to go back to the people?

"It would be a different question. Now we know what the deal looks like I think it is perfectly proper to go back to the people and say 'look, the scenario's changed, what do you want to do now?'"

Steve Barclay has been appointed as Brexit secretary, while Amber Rudd, who quit as home secretary in April over the Windrush scandal, returned to government as work and pensions secretary.

Although there had been speculation environment minister Michael Gove would be given Mr Raab's former job, the prominent Brexiteer said he would stay in his current role.

Some of Gwent Labour MPs have been scathing about the deal - which does not contain a single mention of Wales or Scotland, despite being 585 pages long.

Newport East's Jessica Morden said: “The government is now in chaos because they’ve failed to negotiate a deal in the national interest. The deal won’t protect jobs, rights or the economy - and it risks weakening the UK. I alongside Labour MPs won’t support it.

"But the choice has never been between Theresa May’s bad deal or no deal - Labour has put forward an alternative and we’ll work across Parliament to prevent no deal."

And Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “There is no national interest in voting for a bad deal.

"After two years of inept negotiations, what has been agreed is a failure.

"My priority is the people of Torfaen - whether you voted leave or remain, this deal does not deliver on jobs, the economy and security.

"Nowhere does it protect workers’ rights, environmental and consumer protections. As for the prime minister’s claim for delivering for the whole of the UK - it instead risks breaking up the UK.

"I have looked through the 585 pages of the deal and I can’t even find the word 'Wales'.

"The withdrawal agreement and the short, vague political declaration offer none of the certainty that is required for businesses.

"I don’t accept the PM’s false choice between a bad deal and no deal - our country deserves better and my Labour colleagues and I will work hard in Parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit turning into a Tory catastrophe that costs people jobs, cements austerity and makes people poorer.”

Islwyn's Chris Evans said: "This deal does not support jobs or industry. All this deal does is bring greater uncertainty to people and business, it fails on all levels. After two years of dithering and botched negotiations it is time for this government to step aside."

And Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith said: “Blaenau Gwent and the whole country has been watching very closely as this government descends into further chaos after two years of failed negotiations. Back in my constituency, this weekend I will be knocking doors and listening very carefully to what my constituents are saying as we try and work our way through this uncertain time.

“What I think is clear is that we need a Labour government to take our country forward.”