RESIDENTS took part in a range of events for Children in Need today, as a variety of activities took place across Gwent to raise vital money for the charity.

Bettws In Bloom community hub held a tea, coffee and cake morning upstairs in the hub to raise money for the charity.

Ambito Cwmbran Day Opportunities, a day service for disabled adults, raised money by holding a pyjama day.

And children at George Street Primary School in Pontypool wore spots to school, with some even wearing Pudsey jumpers, ears and face paint.

Children and staff at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools made Pudsey masks and hats and took part in fun competitions.

Six teenagers at Monmouth School for Boys wore onesies as they set out from Devauden for an early morning 14-mile cycle to school.

Lliswerry High School, meanwhile, is one of the schools chosen from across Britain to take part in a choir during the televised show later this evening, to sing A Million Dreams from the musical The Greatest Showman.

Choirmaster Eilir Owen Griffiths said earlier today: “At the end of the day the most important thing is that they enjoy it and have fun. The rehearsals we’ve had so far have been really energetic and full of fun. I think that if they can keep that energy whilst they perform the song, I think we’re going to have a whale of a time.”

Since it was set up, Children in Need has raised more than £800 million for those in need.