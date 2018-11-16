THE doors of Buckingham Palace were thrown open today to welcome a host of worthy figures acclaimed for their service and achievements.

Those named in the Queen's Birthday Honours in June visited the palace to receive their awards from the Queen and the Prince of Wales.

Among them was Christopher Koehli, of Cwmbran, who was awarded an MBE for servies to carers and healthcare in Wales.

Speaking when the awards were announced, Mr Koehli, who worked at the Audit Commission and was formally an independent member of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: "I was very surprised when I got the letter.

"I wasn’t expecting it.

"I represented carers’ interests and I am passionate about that and would like to see carer roles recognised.

"There are 37,000 carers in Wales and many of them are not identified carers, because they are unregistered, around Wales and it is important that health bodies and others recognise them and do all they can to help carers to carry on their great work. That is my main motivation for my work.”

Chief fire officer at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Huw Jakeway was also awarded the Queen's Fire Service Medal.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Jakeway said: "A special day in my Fire & Rescue Service career. Thanks to everyone @SWFireandRescue #teamSouthWales and my lovely family for all your support. Without you all this would not have been possible #proudChief."

Robert Hudson, of Bassaleg, also received his OBE for services to the NHS in Wales.

Others to receive awards on Friday included Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, who has been knighted, actor Tom Hardy, who was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CB, and Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, who was awarded an OBE.