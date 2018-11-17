A FIVE-STAR hotel is offering festive fun, with a spectacular ice rink under a crystal clear roof.

Experience a magical Christmas this year, by ice skating in the Rooftop Garden of Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

The Great Skate, sponsored by Castle Howell, will be open from November 23, until January 6, with festive tipples or hot chocolates available at the bar, sponsored by J2O, and the Bratwurst Hut offering some delicious delights.

There are three amazing packages on offer for this unique holiday experience at the venue, voted Best UK Hotel 2018, with group bookings also available.

The standard Great Skate package includes the skating experience, with the chance to sample their bar and the Bratwurst Hut. Tickets are from £6 for adults or from £5 for children.

The Great Skate Sizzler package includes the above, with extras perfect for skaters who work up an appetite.

There will be an open grill, offering up German Bratwurst, Frankfurter sausages, beef burgers and other tasty treats. Guests can also treat themselves to a mulled wine, or ‘Christmas in a Cup.’

Tickets for this are from £14 for adults and from £12 for children.

Finally, for family fun there is the Let it Snow package, where guests can dress as their favourite characters from Disney’s Frozen and glide around the rink to sing-a-long songs from the popular film.

This is from £14 for adults or from £12 for children.

For more information on The Great Skate, such as dates and how to book tickets, go to: www.celtic-manor.com/christmas/the-great-skate