NEWPORT city centre is set for a day of festivities ahead of the big Christmas lights switch on tonight.

A spectacular array of entertainment is on offer as part of the Countdown to Christmas event, running from midday, all the way through until 5.30pm.

The main event, of course, will be Wales manager Ryan Giggs and six-year-old Marley Nicholls switching on the lights, along with the mayor of Newport, Cllr Malcolm Linton.

This will take place at 5.15pm on the Countdown to Christmas stage will be based at the bottom of Charles Street, at the junction with Commercial Street.

This will be followed by fireworks from the Kingsway car park at 5.30pm.

The day will feature live music, including X Factor stars Misunderstood, Britain’s Got Talent’s duo Bars and Melody, and a range of local artists.

Along the riverfront, Commercial Street, and High Street, there will be cartoon characters and fairground rides for all the family to enjoy.

A giant inflatable snow globe that you can climb inside and get your photos taken will be also be featured at Friars Walk between midday and 5pm, and Santa's Grotto will be open in the Kingsway centre.

Internet-based community radio station Newport City Radio will host the first two hours on stage.

From 2pm, Heart Wales breakfast presenters Jagger and Woody take over as the on-stage hosts for the rest of the event.

The set times for the acts on stage are as follows:

Noon: James Mitchell

12.30pm: Ruby Kelly

1pm: Alliance

1.30pm: Selena in the Chapel

2pm: Ian Lynn Palmer

2.20pm: Tobias Robertson

2.45pm Crazy Kats Brass Ensemble

3.20pm: Bars and Melody

3.55pm: Misunderstood