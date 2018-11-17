THE winners of the popular Photomarthon event have been announced and people can now see their picturesque images displayed in the Riverfront Arts Centre.

The event encouraged people to take explore and take interesting photos of the local area.

Fez Miah, organiser of the event and owner of Newport-based Holbrook Studio, previously said: “Photography has always had the power to tell untold stories, inspire generations and create positive impact in our communities.

“Photography played an important part in Newport becoming a city, and we want to celebrate that with the Newport Photomarathon."

The exhibition will open from 6pm this evening.

To find out more about the photomarathon, visit newportphotomarathon.com