A WOMAN has been found guilty of stealing from her disabled sister after a fall left her paralysed from the waist down

Carol Davies, aged 56, was convicted by a jury at Newport Crown Court of taking money out of Elizabeth Thomas’ bank account without her permission.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt told the jury that the defendant, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, stole £2,170.96 from her sister after she suffered an accident.

Davies had denied one count of theft which occurred between March and December 2016.

The court heard how Mrs Thomas had given her Post Office bank card and PIN number to her sister so that she could buy her clothes and other personal items to bring during hospital visits.

The prosecution claimed the victim had asked for items totalling £285.95 but that £2,456.91 was taken out of her bank account.

The court was told that wheelchair user Mrs Thomas spent eight months in four different hospitals undergoing treatment.

They were Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital, Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital, Rookwood Hospital in Cardiff and Ebbw Vale’s Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan.

Most of that time was spent at the Royal Gwent Hospital and Rookwood Hospital, the jury of seven men and five women heard.

Davies claimed she, along with her husband, had visited her sister six days a week when she was at both hospitals and that all the money she spent was on Mrs Thomas.

She said that was well as buying her clothes, like nightdresses, a dressing gown and jogging bottoms, she had also used the card to buy sweets, soft drinks, newspapers and magazines.

Davies told the court how, when Mrs Thomas was at Rookwood Hospital, they, along with the defendant’s husband, had regularly gone to a nearby pub for drinks and meals where the complainant had agreed to pay half of the bill.

Suzanne Payne, defending, asked her client if she had any previous convictions or ever been in trouble with the police before.

She replied that she hadn’t.

In cross-examination, Mr Hewitt told Davies: “You said you had a very happy relationship with your sister.”

She answered that she did.

The prosecutor then asked her why Mrs Thomas would lie about what had happened.

The defendant responded: “Well she has told a few porkies … she is known to.”

Judge DJ Hales adjourned sentence until Wednesday so that the Probation Service could prepare a report.

Davies was granted conditional bail.