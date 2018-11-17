By using trampolines and disco music, Sarah Kamrowski is making fitness more fun. NICHOLAS THOMAS found out more

THE lights are dimmed, a disco light is fired up, and the participants step onto their trampolines.

Welcome to fitness with a difference – this is Boogie Bounce, a trampoline-based exercise programme for women in which participants use their bodies’ momentum to exercise by bouncing along to a choreographed routine, co-ordinated from the front of the room by instructor Sarah Kamrowski.

Daunting as it may sound, Boogie Bounce isn’t just for people who are already fit and active. There’s something for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

“We do the sessions for people aged from six years old – the oldest person in my classes is aged 72,” Ms Kamrowski said.

“We do four types of session. Family and extreme classes both include 35 minutes of cardio, ten minutes of conditioning, and a cool down.

“The main difference is that in the family sessions, children aged six to 11 can take part.

“We also do power classes, which focuses on cardio, and gentle sessions which involve lower-range cardio.

“The gentle classes are for people who might be getting back into exercise, for older people, or people who have injuries.”

In Boogie Bounce sessions, there is also a strong focus on having fun and enjoying the social aspects of group exercise, something Ms Kamrowski feels strongly about.

“I want to remove obstacles to exercise,” she said. “If you enjoy yourself, you’ll be more likely to sustain the exercise programme.

“I have a non-judgemental approach. I want to make it a community.”

Ms Kamrowski has made special efforts to make participants in her sessions feel comfortable and catered for.

“I’ve made a creche area in the corner of the room, with some toys, for people who want to bring their small children along.

“I also provide hand towels and sanitary products.”

So what inspired Ms Kamrowski to get involved with Boogie Bounce?

“I’ve never been involved in the fitness industry before but I’ve always enjoyed keeping fit,” she explained.

“I’d been doing Boogie Bounce as a participant for a few years, and I lost quite a bit of weight.”

Around the same time, Ms Kamrowski was worried about her other job, and saw an opportunity to involve herself more in the programme she was finding so effective.

“I did the training in May 2017, but then the hardest part was finding a venue where I could both store and use the trampolines, and where there was parking,” she said.

“I started classes in August [2017], in New Inn.

“I set up, then, in Blaenavon after being approached by someone from the council who wanted to get more girls and women in exercise programmes.”

Ms Kamrowski currently runs ten lessons each week over the two venues, and has been training two support instructors to help out with the workload.

She has seen the benefits of the routines on her own family, too.

“I never remember my mum doing any exercise when I was younger, but she comes to my classes,” she said.

“There are so many good benefits of using trampolines, and exercising like this has even been backed by NASA.”

“Come and give it a go. It’s so much fun.”