START your new year off in style, with a live broadcast featuring the world’s leading pop classical artist.

André Rieu, joined by Johann Strauss Orchestra, will be performing his first New Year's concert in Sydney Town Hall, on New Years Eve and Day, with the performance broadcast in cinemas throughout the UK.

This follows Andre’s 2018 Maastricht shows, which were broadcast in cinemas in July, becoming the top grossing concert event cinema release of all time.

This event is presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, with the concert hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

To find out more or book tickets, go to: www.intl.andreincinemas.com