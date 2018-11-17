Gwent Cats Protection would love you to meet little Miffy.

Miffy is 11 weeks old and came into the care of Gwent Cats Protection with her two brothers (Muffin and Marley) when they were rescued from a farm near Abergavenny.

They are still developing their trust in humans, and so little Miffy needs a quieter home without small children.

In the few weeks that she’s been with us, Miffy is turning into a confident and affectionate little girl.

She is curious and playful and loves a cuddle, and so she could be the perfect addition to your home.

Miffy is vaccinated, microchipped and has been health checked along with being treated for fleas and worms.

Her adoption fee also covers a voucher for free neutering when she is old enough.

Miffy will be at our adoption day, along with her brothers on Sunday, November 18, at Rhiwderin Community Centre (NP10 8RL). Doors open at 1.30pm.

We’ll also have some lovely Christmas cat related goodies on sale and with cake and refreshments.

All proceeds go to looking after the cats in our care and so we’d love to see you there.

Please contact us if you can offer a loving home to a cat or kitten.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch