Our super-scrumptious Dog of the Week is Mavis, a very sweet young lurcher girl.

She was found straying and brought to Newport City Dogs Home.

Mavis doesn't seem to have had a good meal in a long while, she is emaciated, but doesn't seem to have any underlying health issues, so hopefully a few weeks on a wholesome diet will restore her to glorious health!

Mavis is very grateful to Support Adoption for Pets - the charity arm of Pets at Home - for the fabulous donation of dog food received by the centre this week.

Christmas has come early for these homeless and abandoned dogs.

Two of the centre's youngest volunteers, Kodie and Morgan, were on hand to help load up the goodies.

The kennels at Newport City Dogs Home are full to bursting this week, so whether you are looking for a smooth-coat or shaggy-coat, a puppy or an older-and-wiser adult dog, a leggy one or a shorty one, there is sure to be a dog who would love to share your sofa!

Please contact the staff on 01633 290902 for more information, or pop in for a visit. No appointment needed!