This morning, ex-service men and women from Torfaen joined with pupils and staff from Crownbridge School for a service to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War at Llanyrafon Methodist Church.

The service was opened by Crownbridge School head teacher Lesley Bush, followed by a short procession with standard-bearers through the church and a two minute silence.

Children from school choir paid tribute to the fallen service men and women of World War One by singing some classic wartime songs, including ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’ and 'Pack up your troubles', followed by the poem 'Never Forget' read by year 13 pupil Lewis Michael.

The morning concluded with a short story, capturing why poppies have such a significant place with remembrance to the First World War. This was followed by each pupil pinning their hand-made poppies to a cross whilst the sound of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll meet again’ played in the background.

Headteacher Lesley Bush said: “The whole school feels very proud to join with the ex-service men and women at this service of remembrance today. With it being the 100th anniversary to mark the end of world war one, it’s a special time to remember all those who gave and still give their lives to keep us all safe and well.”

Cllr Alan Jones, armed forces champion and executive member for business, tourism, leisure and culture, added: “This special service was a very emotional tribute and brought a few tears to the eye.

"The passion the pupils showed today in singing and speaking so proudly was felt by all in attendance. Well done to Crownbridge School for pulling together an exceptional morning of remembrance and a special thank you to the ex-service men and women for their contribution today."