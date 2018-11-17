A RANGE of improvements to railways across Gwent is set to take place during the next five years as part of a£2 billion plan launched by Network Rail.

A significant programme of drainage and fencing improvement is proposed along the South Wales main line as it passes through Gwent, along with points work in the Chepstow area.

And the pumps at Sudbrook Pumping Station - which can take out millions of gallons of water a day from the Severn Tunnel to prevent it from flooding - are to be renewed.

The £2bn will be invested in Network Rail's Wales and Borders region from next year until 2024, and is described as record investment for the area, intended to provide a safer and more reliable railway for passengers and freight customers.

It is the first time a regional funding plan has been developed by and for Network Rail Wales and Borders, and represents a 28 per cent increase on the figure for the last five-year funding period (2014-2019).

The funding, which has come from the UK Government, should also result in fewer delays and improved reliability for the growing number of passengers.

It will also support Transport for Wales’ investment of £5bn over 15 years, which will see passengers benefiting from new trains, improved stations and increased capacity across the network.

“This is fantastic news for Wales and Borders at a time when we are seeing unprecedented levels of investment in the railway," said Bill Kelly, route managing director for Network Rail Wales and Borders.

"We’ve put passengers and our freight customers first in developing our five-year plan, which will make the railway safer and more reliable for the thousands of customers who use it every day.

“This represents a truly once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform rail services for the people of Wales and Borders.”

James Price, chief executive officer, Transport for Wales, said: “We look forward to working with Network Rail to deliver the best possible service for customers, including importantly through increasing capacity and reliability.”

Across the Wales and Borders region, maintenance and renewal work to be carried out by Network Rail includes, renewing or refurbishing 398 kilometres of track, and renewing bridges and signalling.