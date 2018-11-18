Gwent Police set up a team of specialist detectives and constables to target organised crime gangs and solve high-profile cases. IWAN GABE DAVIES looks at some of their successes during 2018 which has included the dismantling of organised crime gangs

TASKED with investigating the most serious crimes that blight communities the past year has resulted in some notable triumphs for a Gwent Police unit.

The squad's achievements have seen them put major drug dealers and a gang of armed burglars behind bars.

While the force remained guarded about the scope of their work, a spokesman said: “It is a team of Gwent Police detectives and constables, based in Newport, who target offenders causing the most harm in our communities and those who exploit vulnerable individuals into committing criminal offences.

“They are tasked with investigating a variety of serious offences, including drugs supply, organised crime groups, and burglary and robbery sprees, among other high-profile and high-impact crimes.

“Whilst we cannot disclose the team’s tactics, to avoid compromising ongoing and future operations, our officers use a range of overt and covert techniques, including utilising the latest in technology and skills training, to bring offenders to justice.

“Gravitas continues to welcome the input of any member of the public who may wish to provide information confidentially in order to protect the communities we all live in. Please contact Gwent Police on 101.”

Some of the convictions secured by the unit in 2018 include:

• Eight people involved in the supply of a vast amount of class A drugs in Newport were jailed for more than 40 years at Cardiff Crown Court as part of a painstaking investigation called Operation Wheel.

Raids saw crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of more than £100,000 seized.

The network was headed by brothers Mohammad and Khalik Hussain who operated out of their home in Pill’s Potter Street.

It was destroyed by a team of undercover police officers and the major players, aged 28 and 26 respectively, were both caged for 10 years for leading the operation.

• Far-right supporter Austin Ross, 23, who set fire to Newport's Masonic Lodge and Bassaleg School and daubed swastikas and racist slogans on buildings across the city was jailed for six years.

He carried out the two arson attacks and his spree of hate-fuelled criminal damage in May.

The Riverfront Theatre, Maindee Primary School, Gwent Probation Service's Lower Dock Street office and the Bethel Community Church were among his other targets, the city’s crown court was told.

Ross, of Romney Close, St Julians, Newport, pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including two of arson.

• Safraz Hussain, aged 37, of Stow Hill, Newport, was jailed for five years at Cardiff Crown Court after heroin with a street value of between £27,000 and £42,000 was found at his home.

Outside the court, PC Ashley Price said: "It is very disappointing to see that individuals are still willing to risk their freedom to distribute drugs in our communities, but this sends yet another powerful message that Gwent Police will continue in identifying, arresting and disrupting those who choose to be involved in criminal activity.

“Drugs harm individuals and our communities – there is one less offender today which is another success.”

• An armed masked gang who targeted shops across South Wales in a series of “brazen” heists to steal cigarettes were put behind bars for nearly 10 years.

Sarah Heard was part of a Newport crew, who, along with her 17-year-old son Jordan Vlite, her brother Joshua Heard and boyfriend Justin Woolfall, smashed their way into stores or made attempts at break-ins.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court saw CCTV footage of masked men armed variously with hammers, crowbars and even rocks, smashing their way into shops, or attempting burglaries, at stores on 11 occasions in Monmouthshire, Newport, Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies said police enquiries are still ongoing over three other gang members.

Woolfall, 38, of Commercial Road, Newport, dubbed the “prime mover” by Judge Jenkins, and who has 32 convictions for 75 offences, admitted conspiracy to burgle and affray, and was jailed for four years.

His girlfriend Heard, 37, also of Commercial Road, Newport, admitted conspiracy to burgle, the aggravated vehicle taking of her sister’s boyfriend car, and dangerous driving.

She had no previous convictions and was jailed for 27 months.

Joshua Heard, 21, of Corporation Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and affray and was also jailed for 27 months.

Vlite, also of Commercial Street, Newport, who has previous convictions for burglary, assault and aggravated vehicle taking, admitted conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to eight months youth custody.

• Two brothers who sprayed their victim with ammonia before stabbing him in the back during a revenge attack were sentenced to more than nine years in custody.

Joshua Jones, 24, and Luke Jones, 20, both of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding Levy Barrington Timmins with intent during a “joint enterprise”.

They were sentenced by the Record of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, who handed Joshua a prison term of five years and four months while Luke was sent to a young offender institution for four years.

The pair also admitted to having offensive weapons, an ASP and a knife, and a prohibited weapon, the ammonia.

Prosecutor David Pugh told Cardiff Crown Court how the victim was on Newport’s Maesglas Road on May 1 when he was set upon by the brothers.