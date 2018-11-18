PUPILS from Milton Primary School paid a visit to a major homes development in Ringland as a part of their project about the redevelopment.

The children were invited by partnership homes developer Lovell for a guided tour of the site on Hendre Farm Drive on the Cot Farm Estate, as demolition of the flats at the site got underway.

Later this year, the Lovell team will begin construction of 56 new homes and apartments for social rent through the housing association. The £7.5 million scheme is the first phase of a wide-ranging regeneration project for the Ringland area, developed by Newport City Homes in close consultation with local residents.

The Milton Primary pupils, who are working on their own project about the redevelopment, are set to make a number of visits to the site, which is opposite their school, during the redevelopment programme. Headteacher Corinne Burke said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed visiting the site and learning about the regeneration of our local area.”

Lovell community coordinator Bernadette Vickery said: “The local community have played a major role in creating the plans to bring new life to Ringland.

“It’s just as important to us that we involve local organisations as much as possible during the construction programme. We loved showing the children round, with the visitors listening to talks from our build manager Paul Phillips and senior site manager Adam Portman.

“The pupils were fascinated by the construction machinery and asked a lot of interesting questions. We look forward to welcoming them back to see progress at different stages.”

In order to create benefits for the wider area, alongside the new homes, Lovell will provide apprentice placements on the Cot Farm project as well as jobs and opportunities for work experience and placements for unemployed residents and other local residents.

As well as creating new affordable homes locally, the overall estate regeneration programme includes the relocation of Ringland’s existing shopping centre, to make it more modern.