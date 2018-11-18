A PAIR who were running a cannabis factory that earned them nearly £70,000 have been ordered to pay back just over £6,000.

Paul Kemp and Emma Woodyatt, of St Edward's Street, Newport, were sentenced in August for controlling what the city’s crown heard was a “commercial operation”.

Police had raided their home in July 2017 and found 20 cannabis plants.

There was a Proceeds of Crime Act at Newport Crown Court during which prosecutor Byron Broadstock said Kemp had benefitted by £35,322 and was told to pay back £3,145 by Judge Daniel Williams.

Woodyatt, it was said, had profited by £34,027 and had £3,085 available to pay back.

The judge said the duo have 28 days to comply or face two months in jail in default.

During their sentencing hearing earlier this year, prosecutor Nigel Fryer said it was "quite clear" that the pair were running a "commercial operation".

He said: “20 plants were found in the property and the roughly 1.2 kilograms of cannabis found.

"It was quite clear it was a commercial operation.

"The police officers who went in found five high-powered lights, fans, a large water butt."

He added: "Mr Kemp in an interview confirmed he was growing it for financial benefit. Miss Woodyatt was also aware of the drugs being grown but not aware of the extent.”

Defending the 40-year-olds, Gareth Williams said: “He is a family man and does work.

“He is not without merit in terms of supporting his family.

“These two have been living with this since July last year. They know it has been coming. Please have some sympathy."

But Judge Tom Crowther QC told the court that Kemp and Woodyatt were selling drugs in the "most advantageous way".

“You pleaded guilty in the magistrates court and this court," he said.

“Mr Kemp you admitted production of cannabis and possession with intent to supply. Miss Woodyatt you permitted your property for these purposes.

“The facts are simple. You both share the house and at that place a kilo and a quarter of cannabis was found. It was worth about £18,000 and sold in the most advantageous way on the street."

Kemp was sentenced to 10 months in prison, and Woodyatt was handed a 12-month community order.