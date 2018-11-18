THE Argus’ Gwent’s Prettiest Pets Competition has closed to entries.

We’ve received hundreds of entries for this year’s competition, which has two prizes up for grabs, with both winners getting a painted portrait of their pet, worth £170, by Christopher Langley. Winners will be announced next month.

One winner will be picked by a judging panel - with Mr Langley among the judges - while the other will be subject to a public vote.

Although the competition is open to animals of all kinds - from dogs, cats and bunnies to snakes, budgies and tortoises - last year’s winners were both cats.

Celli, who was entered by Emily Boshein from Cwmbran, won the public vote, while Bailey, an 11-year-old ragdoll, sent by Sylvia Briffett from Rogerstone, was picked by the judging panel.

The winners will receive the bespoke print on A2 canvas, with a signed certificate of authentication on the back.

Mr Langley’s work has been featured in Inside Artists magazine, as well as on S4C and the BBC.

He has an ongoing exhibition at Hortons Coffee House in Newport.