CONCERNS have been raised over a supermarket’s plans to sell alcohol 24-hours a day.

Asda has applied for permission to extend the hours it sells alcohol at its store in Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

Currently it can sell alcohol from 6am until midnight seven days a week.

But a licence application to offer booze 24-hours a day has been met with opposition from ward councillors and residents.

Concern has been raised over crime and disorder, increased traffic, nuisance issues and a ‘lack of regard’ to neighbours given the store’s position in a residential area.

A council report adds: “Concern is expressed about a precedent of 24-hour alcohol provision being set in the area and the proposed hours for alcohol and late night refreshment aggravating existing problems being experienced by residents.

“There appears to be particular emphasis on a perceived lack of control of the outside car park area with ‘boy racers’ acting anti-socially and the potential for the existing position to deteriorate further should any extension to the sale of alcohol times or the provision of late night refreshment.”

Ward councillors James Pritchard, Shayne Cook and Shelly Hodder have called for the application to be refused due to the concerns of residents.

But in a letter, the three councillors say they would not oppose increasing opening times for general household items.

If the application is granted, they have called on Asda to come forward with increased security measures to combat potential anti-social behaviour.

Some have indicated agreement with the store being open 24-hours a day but they remain concerned about the sale of alcohol during this time.

Two residents have also said they support the application.

A council report says many of the concerns raised cannot be directly linked with the sale of alcohol.

It adds: “A number of concerns raised are noted to be anticipatory in nature about issues which may occur.”

However the report says the concerns will be passed on to the applicant as well as the police and the relevant council departments.

The store has also applied to extend the hours it can provide hot food and drink.

Currently this can be provided until midnight but the application would see it extended until 5am.

The issue is set to be decided by Caerphilly council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee on Thursday, November 22.

It has been recommended that councillors grant the application, subject to conditions including measures to prevent underage sales.