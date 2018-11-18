DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a burglary at a hairdressers in Blaenau Gwent.

The break-in on Church Street in Blaina happened between 4pm on Saturday, November 10 and 9am on Tuesday, November 13.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Fortunately, during the break-in, nothing was stolen.

"Officers are reminding residents to be vigilant and always lock windows and doors and always report any suspicious activity.

"If anyone has any information about this incident or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, please call 101 quoting log number: 75 13/11/18."