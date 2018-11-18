AN INMATE who absconded from Prescoed open prison has been traced, Gwent Police said.

Steven Rich, aged 31, who went on the run from the Category D men's open prison, in Coed-y-paen, near Usk, absconded on November 1.

Police said he was arrested and is currently in custody in Coventry.

A spokesperson said: "Gwent Police took immediate action after being notified that the individual had absconded.

"The operational plan was activated with the aim of locating the individual. "Officers would like to take this opportunity to thank both the media and the public for their co-operation and assistance."