ON SATURDAY, November 17, huge crowds turned out in Newport city centre for a spectacular show to mark the switching-on of the city's Christmas lights.

To turn on the lights, Wales football manager Ryan Giggs was joined by six-year-old Marley Nicholls, who is at the centre of a worldwide search for a bone marrow match.

The lights switch-on was preceded by an afternoon of live music, with Britain’s Got Talent finalists Bars & Melody, and X Factor stars Misunderstood proving hugely popular with the thousands of people who attended the event.

Pictures: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk