THE Gwent branch of a sporting activity provider has been recognised at the FAW Grassroots Football Awards 2018.

Sport Xtra won the Fun Football Provider of the Year at a ceremony at the Cardiff City Stadium prior to the Wales v Denmark game.

Although they provide sporting activity courses for children across the UK, the Gwent branch were highlighted in particular as being award-worthy.

Rob Oyston and Alex Lock, of Sports Xtra, collected the award, which was presented by Wales Deaf Futsal captain Sam Evans.

In their nomination, one parent said: “Their innovative themed sessions are the very essence of what fun football is all about. My three-year-old son looks forward to Saturday morning all week.

“It's even engaging for the parents.”

“They care about giving every young person an enjoyable sporting experience and go out of their way to develop programmes to suit all abilities and interests.

“Jordan has helped my son boost his confidence and self-esteem.”

Sports Xtra also support children with conditions such as ASD, ADHD and those with hearing impairments; making everyone feel included and supporting players to improve their skills.

They provide a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience for many children and parents.

Elsewhere, David Nickless, the man who helped cultivate the talents of Ian Rush, Gary Speed, Michael Owen and Wayne Hennessey and countless other household names was handed the Outstanding Achievement award.

His former protégé Ian Rush MBE presented him with the accolade for his tireless work with the Flintshire Primary Schools Football Association.