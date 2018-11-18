A CANNABIS farmer has avoided an immediate prison sentence for growing plants in Newport.

Ryan Traylor, aged 29, appeared before the city’s crown court for sentence for being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of class B.

The defendant, of Backhall Street, Caerleon, had admitted the charge last month before magistrates.

The offence took place on July 25, 2017.

It was said it mitigation that he had pleaded guilty.

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, jailed Traylor for eight months, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.