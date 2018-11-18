A BEAUTY therapist from Abertillery has beaten competition from across the country to win a national award.

Lauren Williams, who works at Beauty by Lauren in Abertillery, won in the Welsh Beauty Therapist of the Year category at the National Hairdresser Foundation (NHF) Welsh Awards.

The NHF’s Welsh Awards ceremony took place on Sunday, November 11 at The Coal Exchange in Cardiff to celebrate the success of outstanding professionals in the hair and beauty industry.

The winners of the NHF’s Welsh Awards were selected by the people of Wales who were able to vote for their chosen business after a list of nominees was drawn up by an expert panel of judges.

NHF President, Agnes Leonard said: “Winning an NHF Welsh Award is a huge achievement for a hair and beauty business, so we would like to congratulate Lauren for her hard work and determination.”