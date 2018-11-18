'URGENT action' is needed to avoid a repeat of the Grenfell Tower disaster in Wales, a report led by a Newport AM has said.

The report by the Welsh Assembly's Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee, which is chaired by Newport East's John Griffiths, has said the Welsh Government should introduce new minimum standards on people responsible for carrying out fire risk assessments within privately-owned tower blocks.

The committee has also said fire safety should be considered in the planning process at an far earlier stage, and action should be taken against developers when buildings differ from plans.

It has also called for fire doors which act as front doors to flats should to fall under the responsibility of fire and rescue services - meaning it would no longer be up to developers to ensure they are up to standard.

During the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire last year it has emerged doors which claimed to be resistant to fire for up to 30 minutes lasted less than half as long when tested.

Mr Griffiths said: “It has been more than a year since the terrible tragedy of Grenfell and the repercussions are still being felt across the country,”

“People need to feel safe in their homes and that the building and the fittings, particularly in high rise blocks, are of the highest standard.

“This committee wants to see further urgent action from the Welsh Government and believe legislation should be brought forward as soon as possible which would tighten up standards around important safety measures such as fire doors and minimum requirements for those undertaking fire risk assessments.

”We were also struck by the apparent differences between buildings on paper and what is actually built and would urge the Welsh Government to examine ways of involving fire and rescue services much earlier on in the process of building high-rise buildings to avoid unforeseen problems.”

Following the devastating fire in London, which killed 72 people, three tower blocks run by Newport City Homes - Hillview in the Gaer, Milton Court in Ringland and Greenwood in St Julians - were found to have unsafe cladding. Work to remove the cladding is currently under way.

The report will now be considered by the Welsh Government.