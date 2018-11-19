WALES defender Chris Gunter has described his soon-to-be record-breaking international career as an “unbelievable ride”.

Newport-born Gunter will win his 93rd Wales cap in tomorrow night’s friendly away to Albania (kick-off 7pm) after drawing level with legendary goalkeeper Neville Southall on Friday night.

Gunter matched Southall’s total of 92 when he replaced the injured Paul Dummett in the first half of the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark in Cardiff.

Still only 29 years old, Gunter, who made his debut as a teenager against New Zealand in 2007, should become his country’s second centurion after women’s team star Jess Fishlock.

Boss Ryan Giggs confirmed Gunter would play in Elbasan as Wales bid to end the year on a high following their failure to earn promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

When asked about holding the record, Gunter said: “It’s something that people have been asking me about for quite a while.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride, especially over the past couple of years when I’ve been equalling and surpassing certain names that I used to come and watch as a boy.

“It’s hard to explain, from a personal point of view, what that means, and the fans, in terms of the reaction I’ve been getting over the past couple of years. It’s hard to put into words.

“For something you get so much joy from doing and that’s such an honour, it shows that you almost don’t deserve the support.

“It’s something I’m really thankful for and hopefully if I do it on Tuesday it will be really special.”

He added: “I’ve always said it’s not about caps, it’s about the team.

“Whether I broke every single record under the sun (on Friday), the only thing that would bother me is the result, and for that to go against us is hugely disappointing.

“That’s the overriding feeling, it might change over the next couple of days and then we’re looking forward to Tuesday.”

The only downside to setting the new record is that the game isn’t taking place on the doorsteps of his family and friends.

“My parents have seen every single game, either live or on television,” he said.

“Hopefully people can be there but if not then I know it doesn’t really matter because I know what it means to them.”

He may not have broken his duck in front of goal at international level, but Gunter has been an integral part of Wales’ success over the last decade, most notably the run to the Euro 2016 semis.

And while Wales may not have got what they wanted from the Nations League this time around, Gunter is optimistic for the future.

“The Nations League has been a really good thing for us,” he said. “A lot of people have come out of it with real credit.

“People you were looking at a few months ago as being inexperienced at this level, after some really tough tests, have come through it really well.

“Even though we came up short we come back in March for the Euro qualifiers in really good shape.

“It feels like we’ve taken another step as a squad under the manager.”