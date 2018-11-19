A CHARITY is appealing for information after fears that more than 30 chickens were deliberately poisoned at an allotment.

An allotment holder arrived at the Tennyson Terrace site, in the Rhymney Valley, last Monday to find multiple chickens dead.

The chickens had been frothing from their mouths, and had blood on their combs – which is an indication of poisoning.

All the birds died on the same day.

The allotment holder suspects corn feed contaminated with poison may be the cause of the deaths.

RSPCA Cymru has described the incident as “highly suspicious and disturbing” – and has called on anyone in the wider area with information to contact their inspectorate appeal line.

RSPCA inspector David Milborrow said: “This was a gruesome discovery - with dozens of chickens found dead, having been frothing at the mouth and with bloody combs, at this Brithdir allotment.

“Clearly, the death of these poor birds is highly suspicious and disturbing – and we fear the chickens would have suffered immeasurably by any poisoning.

“There is strong evidence to suggest any poisoning was a deliberate act - and we are calling on the local community to come forward with any information they may have. Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018.”