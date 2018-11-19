THE husband of a Newport woman who has been missing for almost two weeks, has issued a desperate appeal for any information which could help to find her.

A group of Kimberley Kettlety's friends and family spent Saturday in the city centre, handing out flyers asking people to help them in their search.

Gareth Kettlety has been unable to tell the couple’s two young children, who have autism, about the seriousness of their mother’s disappearance.

“They know she’s missing, but as far as they’re concerned, it’s a game of hide and seek,” he said.

Gareth Kettlety (Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mr Kettlety said his wife, who he is separated from, had a history of mental health issues and that her family and friends were worried for her safety.

Mrs Kettlety, 35, was last seen at approximately 7am on Thursday November 8, in the area of Lower Dock Street and the Dolman Theatre.

It is believed she was wearing a pink and white top, and black bottoms.

Mr Kettlety is hoping people who may have been in that area will check their CCTV or dash-cam footage to see if there is any sign of Mrs Kettlety.

He has set up a Facebook group through which he is co-ordinating his search.

He described Mrs Kettlety as a kind and generous person who went out of her way to help others.

She had reached out to other young mothers whose children suffered from autism, he said.

“She’s the best at helping other people but she struggles to help herself,” Mr Kettlety said.

“She’s a great mother but with her recent mental health problems it has become very difficult for her.”

Recently, Mrs Kettlety had been getting better, her husband said, meaning her oldest son had been able to sleep at her home.

Mr Kettlety with his children Max, seven, and Ethan, 11 (Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

One of Mrs Kettlety’s close friends, Thandie Zammimba, said: “Kim is a very good person. When I came to live in Newport in 2008, she was there for me all the time.

“I was going through a lot at the time.

“I know I am where I am now because of the kind person that she is.

“She’s helped a lot of women at [an] autism support group.

“I’m so worried, so concerned – we just want to find her.”

Gwent Police has also issued an appeal for information. It said: “We’re still appealing for information to find a Newport woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday, November 8. Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“She is described as white, with long brown hair and of a thin build.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 283 11/11/18.”

You can view Mr Kettlety’s appeal on this Facebook page or by using the hashtags #HelpFindKim and #HopeForKim.