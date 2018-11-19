A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in Tredegar Park last month.

The alleged attack happened on the evening of Tuesday, October 23, and Gwent Police today (November 19) confirmed they had arrested a local man.

The incident closed off sections of the park on October 24.

A Gwent Police spokesman said at the time: "The offence is believed to have happened sometime between 10:20pm and 11:35pm.

"A cordon is in place to allow officers to conduct their enquiries and anyone with information is asked to please call 101 quoting log number 27 24/10/2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005551111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Detective Inspector Stuart Crocker added: “If you were in the Tredegar Park area [on the evening of October 23] please get in touch with us, you may hold vital information that could assist with our enquiries.

"We have specialist officers supporting the female victim and are doing everything in our power to ensure we identify the person responsible. We’d particularly like to speak to any motorists who have my dash-cam footage within the nearby area or any CCTV footage.

"Your information could be crucial to our investigation.”

Today, police confirmed the man had been released under investigation, and that their enquiries were ongoing.