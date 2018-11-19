RESIDENTS of three retirement housing complexes in Torfaen have received a boost as they look to save their homes.

The elderly residents of Glanwern House, Penybryn and The Beeches have been fighting to save their homes after Bron Afon Community Housing confirmed that they were considering the future of the buildings.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle and Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds issued a joint statement in support of the residents, saying that a decision to move them would counteract the Welsh Government’s anti-loneliness agenda.

The statement reads: “We urge the Bron Afon Board to listen to the concerns of residents in taking a final decision. Residents need to be fully involved in the decision-making process and kept regularly updated.

“We are very worried about the impact of closing such facilities on the anti-loneliness agenda rightly being pursued by the Welsh Government.

“Glanwern House, Penybryn and The Beeches all provide real community hubs for residents which clearly enhance quality of life. Social activities, and the ability of residents to support each other, are very important and should not be discounted easily in any final decision.

“Many residents have said they moved into the facilities not expecting to move again and are settled with family nearby to provide additional support.

“Ms Neagle has met with the Older People’s Commissioner to express her concerns about the impact of any closure decision on residents in person and has sought an urgent meeting with the Welsh Government’s Minister for Housing and Regeneration.”

St Cadocs and Penygarn councillor Sue Malson has been supporting the residents of Penybryn, and met with Ms Neagle and Mr Thomas-Symonds to discuss the issue.

She was pleased to hear the AM and the MP pledge their support for the residents.

“The residents were really appreciative of Lynne and Nick being on board,” she said. “They felt as if they were fighting this on their own but to hear their AM and MP were on their side was a relief.”

Bron Afon have said that it is likely that a decision on the homes will not be made before the New Year.

Speaking after meetings were held with residents, Lisa Charles, Bron Afon’s head of interim head of support and inclusion, said: “We were honest about timescales and said it is likely to be the New Year before we go back to them with firm plans.

“We appreciate that this is an anxious time for people. Our expert support staff have offered one-to-one meetings with any residents who have questions or want to talk through any worries or concerns they may have at this time.

“We explained their homes were built a long time ago and because of their design and condition they have reached a point where we have to consider their future.

“It wasn’t an easy conversation, but we wanted to make sure residents knew we were looking at future options and that nothing was off the table.”