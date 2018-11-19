A MAN was found with life-changing injuries on Sunday evening with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were called to an isolated road in Ebbw Vale shortly after 6pm on November 18.

The injured man had been walking his dog when he was allegedly shot in Manmoel Road.

According to one person at the scene, a handful of people found the man with a "hole in his leg."

It is believed the man's wound was caused by a shotgun, the police said.

A Gwent Police spokesman confirmed the man had been taken to the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, and was in a stable condition.

The injuries the man suffered are believed to be life-changing, the police spokesman said.

The police do not believe any other persons are at risk.