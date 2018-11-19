MORE than 100 people took to the streets of Newport on Sunday, November 18, to for m part of the annual peace march that marks the birth of the prophet Muhammad.

Members of Newport's Islamic community gathered at Al-Noor mosque on Harrow Street before making their way to the Jamia mosque on Commercial Street.

Marchers of all ages took part in the annual event carrying green flags and banners in the celebratory procession across the George Street bridge.

Organiser Javed Javed told the South Wales Argus that this year's march was the biggest he has seen in Newport.

"It was a very successful event, of course," said Mr Javed.

"We had about 100 people join us for the procession, and then about 400 people came to the main event at the Jamia Mosque on Commercial road.

"We use the march to celebrate the birth of our prophet Muhammad.

" This year's march was definitely the biggest I've seen. It was a really good day.

"We don't usually hold events like this.

"Apart from this annual march for the prophet Muhammad's birthday, we hold our regular Sunday meetings in the Mosque.

"

The two mile march, which was the first arranged in South Wales to celebrate the prophet's birthday, has been a yearly fixture in Newport since 2012.

Following the 100 marcherss joined around 300 others at a special ceremony at Jamia Mosque.