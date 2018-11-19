A FUNDRAISING event is being held in Blaenavon to help raise money for the heritage railway, which recently had a safe containing up to £14,000 stolen.

The evening is called ‘Raising Steam’, and it will see an evening of live music and a raffle in aid of the Blaenavon Heritage Railway.

Music will be provided by a number of local bands and artists, including Broken Karma, Bryony Sier and Ruby Kelly.

As well as the music, there will also be a raffle to raise money for the railway, with prizes donated from local people and business. Prizes include a handpicked hamper of goods.

The event is being held at Blaenavon Heritage Railway tea rooms, on Thursday, November 29.

Entry will cost £5, and the event starts at 7pm.

Chairman of the railway Phil Tiley said: “The generosity of people from outside the railway has been tremendous.

“It is a good thing that people are doing this out of the kindness of their hearts.

“I was in the shop on Friday and we had received cheques for £50 and £75. Another member of the public came in to the shop on Friday and gave us £50 and a bottle of whiskey to raffle off.

“We are touched that a lot of people care so much. We are moved by the compassion that people have shown for us.

“We don’t run from Christmas until Easter, so we would have no revenue coming in then for repairs and maintenance. That is why the Ghost Train event, as our biggest event of the year, is so important to us. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people who we don’t even know.”

At the time of publication, the Facebook fundraiser has raised £6,330 for the railway.

If you are able to donate towards the Railway’s fundraiser, or would like to donate something for the raffle, visit the Railway Shop on Broad Street.

The Railway’s next event will be the Steam Santa Special, held from December 1.