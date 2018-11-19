A CHRISTMAS fair is returning for its seventh year, with a programme rich in stalls, workshops, and entertainment.

Llanvihangel Court Christmas Fair will be between 11am and 5pm on December 15 and 16 and will include: candlelit carolling with St Mary’s Priory choir, kids cello workshops, a Forest Flute Choir, story-telling, artists, spinning and woodwork demos, Christmas crafts, willow making, life drawing, candlelit yoga, face painting and more.

On Saturday evening, Spindrift Collective will be performing from 7.30pm; tickets are £10. Father Christmas will be available on Sunday, for hot chocolate around the fire and making Christmas lists

Each room will be brimming with stallholders, offering a huge range, with the house alive with Christmas music and plenty of festive food and drinks to keep guests merry.

This promises to be a spectacular event, with festive fun for the whole family. Find the event on Facebook: @llanvichristmasfair