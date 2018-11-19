GWENT Police are hunting for a Newport man wanted in connection with an early morning fight on Cambrian Road.

The public has been warned not to approach 26-year-old Ryan Axton, who has links to the Caerleon and Bettws areas.

A police spokesman said: "We'd like to speak to Ryan, following a fight in Cambrian Road, Newport, which took place at approximately 4.15am on the morning of Saturday, November 10.

"Officers believe he can help with their enquiries.

"If you see Ryan, please do not approach him. Instead call 999, quoting reference 70 of 10/11/18.

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting the same reference Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."