Police are hunting for a man after reports of a hate crime at a Newport Tesco Express.

A picture has been released of the man Gwent Police would like to speak to in relation to the incident at the chain store in Clytha Park Road, Newport.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to the store at approximately 11.20pm on Tuesday, October 16, after a female member of staff was allegedly verbally abused.

"We would like to speak to the man captured in this CCTV footage, who we believe can help us with our enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 540 of 16/10/18. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."